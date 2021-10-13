Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 452,750 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $285,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

