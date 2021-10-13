Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $232,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

