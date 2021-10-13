BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading 6.1% Higher

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.83 and last traded at $46.82. 20,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 912,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

