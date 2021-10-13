Brokerages Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Target Price at $326.86

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Penumbra stock opened at $261.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 608.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.88.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $657,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,742.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,931 shares of company stock worth $14,056,951 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 610.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Penumbra by 100,512.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

