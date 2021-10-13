Zacks: Analysts Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

In related news, Director Hugh H. Mclean bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $80,721.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,912.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Eccher bought 8,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 69.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

