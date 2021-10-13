DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.61

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.61 and last traded at $87.61, with a volume of 18 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCCPF. Zacks Investment Research cut DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

