Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.34

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 228534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

