ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 606 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,558.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on FFIN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

