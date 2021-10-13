ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 264 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DISH Network by 3,698.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,571 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 2,113.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after buying an additional 802,899 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 17.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after buying an additional 797,236 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

