ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,586,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,134,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,714,000.

OGN opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

