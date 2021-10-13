Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5,598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 281,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 276,829 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,471,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,306,000 after acquiring an additional 68,665 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of RPRX opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.