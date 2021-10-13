Trexquant Investment LP Takes $302,000 Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth $9,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 86.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 191,991 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,028,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 109,385 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDNT opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RDNT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

