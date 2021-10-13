Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,569 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 48.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 47.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 7.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 23.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOS stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 91.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.65.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

