Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

