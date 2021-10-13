Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 548 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 50.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

