Profund Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQM. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

