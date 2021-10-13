Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,198,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $85,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

THRM opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.