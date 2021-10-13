Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.04

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 375046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Glencore’s payout ratio is presently 96.67%.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

