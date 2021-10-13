PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. PennantPark Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $436.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

