Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rises By 2,833.3%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 2,833.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerzbank will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

