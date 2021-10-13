Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in September

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBSR opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

