Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in September

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LBSR opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
