Short Interest in Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Rises By 1,806.7%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 1,806.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Pandora A/S stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $835.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.4018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANDY shares. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pandora A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

