State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

