Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 377 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.82. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

