Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mattel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

