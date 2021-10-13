Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,124,000 after buying an additional 368,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,858,000 after buying an additional 189,081 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,793,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,417,000 after purchasing an additional 702,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,528,000 after purchasing an additional 466,425 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $11,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $1,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $31,347,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 421,470 shares of company stock valued at $45,948,302. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Europe dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.74.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.24.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

