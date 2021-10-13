Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,384 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after buying an additional 101,734 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,608,000 after buying an additional 94,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,338 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.