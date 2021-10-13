Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,323 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 238.6% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CME Group by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 380,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,980,000 after purchasing an additional 164,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group stock opened at $202.81 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

