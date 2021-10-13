Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,728,000 after buying an additional 427,530 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 141,028 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,669,000 after purchasing an additional 116,569 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

SCHH opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.