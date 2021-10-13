Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 113,359 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,359 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,764,000 after acquiring an additional 592,386 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,297,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,093,000 after acquiring an additional 984,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,164 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,451 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.72.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

