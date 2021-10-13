Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XHR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

