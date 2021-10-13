Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shore Bancshares.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 1,293.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 150,054 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 19.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 90,877 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 54,454 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHBI stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.