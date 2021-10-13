Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 12,950 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Copart by 7,517.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $94,657,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $86,181,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $138.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.81 and its 200 day moving average is $133.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

