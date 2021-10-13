Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 144,018 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,018 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 161,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,089,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,349,000 after buying an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 83,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $120.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.92.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.04%.

TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

