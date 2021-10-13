4,351 Shares in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 3.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $71.22. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

