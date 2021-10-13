Trexquant Investment LP Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,393 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of HyreCar worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in HyreCar during the second quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in HyreCar in the second quarter valued at $1,937,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HyreCar by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HYRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, insider Michael Furnari sold 145,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $2,569,537.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 560,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,840.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $2,590,260.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 386,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,439 in the last ninety days. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HYRE opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. HyreCar Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $170.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.87.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HyreCar Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

