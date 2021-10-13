Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 35,517 Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,739,000 after buying an additional 1,353,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,084 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 678.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,468 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,979,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,373,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 836,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 152.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

