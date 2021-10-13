Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Impinj posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PI. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Impinj stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $79.05.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $33,469.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,412,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $555,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

