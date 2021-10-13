Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Raised to GBX 215

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.62% from the stock’s current price.
GENL stock opened at GBX 147.64 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £410.89 million and a PE ratio of -15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.74.
About Genel Energy
