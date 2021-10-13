Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Raised to GBX 215

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.62% from the stock’s current price.

GENL stock opened at GBX 147.64 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £410.89 million and a PE ratio of -15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.74.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

