Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

