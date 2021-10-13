Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Raised to “Speculative Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 60 ($0.78). Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

LON TLW opened at GBX 52.78 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £754.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 15.73 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.63.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood purchased 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

