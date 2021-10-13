Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 5,374 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 27.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth about $145,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

NOMD opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

