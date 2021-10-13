Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $421,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Williams Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after acquiring an additional 887,087 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $1,224,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 116.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 225,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 121,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 59.9% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 30,905 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

WMB stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.