Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 85,000 Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.