State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $1.79 Million Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Berkeley Lights as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter worth $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,212 shares of company stock worth $13,683,787. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

