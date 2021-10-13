Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 6,814 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 74,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,833 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gentex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gentex by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after buying an additional 43,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gentex by 1,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after buying an additional 745,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Gentex by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

