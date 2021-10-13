Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GVI. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 748,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,515,000 after purchasing an additional 68,861 shares during the period.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.62.

