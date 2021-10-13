AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $95.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.