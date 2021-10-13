AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $566,000 Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Everi by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Everi by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $26.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,660 shares of company stock worth $4,377,851. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

