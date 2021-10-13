10,193 Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOF stock opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

